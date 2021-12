CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The memorial that started with a CMPD cruiser and several bouquets of flowers, is now a vehicle covered and more people showing up daily to pay their respects to fallen CMPD officer Mia Goodwin.

"I think it's great," said Charles Whitfield, who drove from Ballantyne with his daughter to place flowers on the memorial. "What I love about Charlotte in a time of need, Charlotteann's show support and right now it's about showing support for CMPD, for her family, but also the entire city of Charlotte I think is hurting because it's one of those stories especially at Christmas that drags on your heart."