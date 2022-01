(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – He’s gone from Olympian to world’s strongest man to world heavyweight champion. And now, Mark Henry joins Charlotte Sports Live to talk about his most recent title on the broadcast team with All-Elite Wresting.

Henry talks about the AEW Battle of the Belts happening here in Charlotte on Jan. 8, 2022, and lets us know if we can expect to see him back in the ring any time soon.