NFL owners approve contingency plan to expand number of playoff teams due to COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Although the chances are still slim, Panthers fans’ hope for a shot at the playoffs just got a little bigger.

On Tuesday, NFL owners unanimously approved a contingency plan to expand the playoff field from 14 to 16 teams if meaningful games cannot be played due to COVID-19.

The proposed scenario would only become a reality if the league cannot first complete the meaningful games rescheduled in a possible week 18 and with teams cases continuing to pop up, this is a possibility.

So just for fun, let’s look at what an eight team per conference playoff would look like.

No one would get a BYE. The NFC teams would be the Seahawks, Saints, Packers and Eagles, Buccaneer, Bears, Cardinals and Rams–three teams out of the NFC West. The Panthers would only be two games out of that race.

