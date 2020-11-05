NFL legend Daryl ‘Moose’ Johnston joins FOX 46 to talk Panthers strengths, weaknesses

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Will Kunkel and Daryl “Moose” Johnston talked Panthers versus Chiefs ahead of their game Sunday on FOX 46.

One of the first important questions: Is it more important for the Panthers to get CB Rasul Douglas or RB Christian McCaffey back on the field for this game?

Right now, the good news is that it sounds like both guys will make their return in KC.

Another key question: What is wrong with LB Tahir Whitehead? The veteran has the 11th most missed tackles (7) in the NFL.

The middle linebacker was brought in to replace Luke Kuechly as a critical member of Carolina’s defense, but he’s been struggling to achieve results for the team.

Also, what makes Brian Burns so good? The man has three sacks and three forced fumbles on the year.

