NFL discusses expanding playoffs, increasing odds for Panthers

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Panthers chances to make the playoffs may have increased tonight and they didn’t even have to play a game.

The NFL is talking about expanding the playoffs to 16 teams if COVID wreaks havoc on the schedule during the second half of the season.

They already expanded the postseason from 12 to 14 at the start of the year.

