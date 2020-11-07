NASCAR Rookie of the Year Cole Custer wraps up first Cup-level season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Stewart-Haas Racing driver Cole Custer is about to wrap up his first season at the Cup level.

It’s been an unusual one due to the pandemic, but he’s had success on the track recording his first victory while winning Rookie of the Year.

“It was all just about getting used to the car,” said Custer. “Just getting used to guys you’ve looked up to since you were little kid, being able to race against them, it was pretty surreal. To have that all come together and happen is pretty amazing.”

While Custer can’t win the championship this weekend at Phoenix, he can still win the race.

Of the championship drivers, Custer is leaning toward either Brad Keselowski or Joey Logano. However, he thinks Chase Elliott has a very good shot to win it as well.

“I think all those guys are pretty equally matched, so it’s going to come down to the end.”

