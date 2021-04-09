NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin joins CSL

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin, the current leader in points, joined CSL Wednesday night to talk about how his season is going.

Hamlin says he feels good about his season, but knows there is more than can be done. He’s still searching for his first win of the season.

The NASCAR pro drives the No. 11 Toyota Camry and has also driven part-time in the Xfinity series.

He said he didn’t mind the Dirt Race in Bristol.

“Overall, it was a great experiement,” Hamiln said. “They’re going to go back and do it next year.”

Hamlin says his biggest goal is figuring out how to build and do better as he progresses in his career.