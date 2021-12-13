Ministry donates brand new uniforms to West Charlotte High School

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — In the famous words of Deion Sanders – ‘look good, play good… play good…pay good.’

High schoolers are too young for the last part, but now the West Charlotte girls’ basketball team is looking good thanks to a donation of brand-new uniforms.

“We really appreciate it,” says Destiny Massey.

“I appreciate it a lot,” praised Falyn Alexis.

“The new jerseys, they was fun and they was colorful,” lauded Jaylah Henderson.

“Like getting a present on Christmas,” explained Paige Dowman.

“They faces – they glowed,” beamed their Head Coach Reggie Mobley.

That’s what it’s all about.

Bart Noonan of West Blvd. Ministry asked the Lions girls basketball coach what he could do to help them. The answer? New uniforms…for the first time in a long time.

“Last year we didn’t have things like this,” says Alexis. “It is definitely new to me, but I appreciate it a lot.”

But this isn’t about just jerseys.

“I just look forward to what God will do with those relationships,” says Noonan, “It will be so much more than football uniforms in years to come. It’s going to be about relationships and that’s what West Blvd. Ministries is all about.”

Between fifteen home and away uniforms for the girls and fifty sets of uniforms for the football team, and coaches getting brand new shirts for game day. The total came to nearly $15,000.

It costs to look good!

“It means a lot to any football player,” says Noonan. “Everybody wants to look good out there. But then you got to play good too. So, you got to marry those and keep those together.”

The football team did that, finishing 7-4 with a playoff win.

“You should have seen the kids this year when we got the new uniforms,” said head football coach Sam Greiner. “It was an amazing sight. They got excited, almost got teary eyed about it because it’s a beautiful thing.”

“I think they feel like a unit,” says Mobley. “Great team bonding. We look good when we come out. When I saw that I was like, ‘woah!'”