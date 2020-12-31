Matt Rhule declines to comment on rumors that Carolina is considering Dwaye Haskins

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE/AP)- There’s a rumor circulating that former Washington Football Team QB Dwayne Haskins has drawn interest from several NFL teams, including Carolina.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule declined to comment on this until after the season. Regardless of the rumors, would Haskins even be a good fit for Carolina?

FOX 46 sports commentator Al Wallace says, definitively, no.

“If you’re Matt Rhule, if you’re this organization and you’re talking about building a culture and resetting this organization, the last thing you want to do is bring in a guy like Dwayne Haskins with that history,” Wallace said.

Washington released the 2019 first-round pick on Monday, less than 24 hours after he committed three turnovers in a loss to Carolina and in the aftermath of another violation of pandemic protocols.

“I trust character. Ron Rivera is one of the high-quality characters in the NFL. He said ‘no way’. I trust Ron. I’m not touching this kid,” Wallace said.

Haskins started in place of injured quarterback Alex Smith despite being disciplined for breaking COVID-19 rules by partying with several people without a mask. He was fined $40,000 and stripped of his captaincy, but coach Ron Rivera opted to stick with Haskins because Smith was still injured and he didn’t have another established QB on the roster.

“My time with the WFT has unfortunately come to an end,” Haskins tweeted. “I thank the team & fans for the opportunity to play for the team I grew up rooting for. I take full responsibility for not meeting the standards of an NFL QB & will become a better man & player because of this experience.”

Haskins was 14 of 28 with two interceptions and a fumble against the Panthers before being benched for Heinicke, who hadn’t played in the NFL since 2018. Rivera was asked what he’d like to see from Haskins in the next week and responded, “Just improvement.”

