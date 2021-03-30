March Madness mastermind Sam Grubbs joins CSL

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Sam Grubbs is the creator, director, producer and wild man to create the opening for this year’s March Madness.
Grubbs initially went viral this year when he created the “Round Ball Rock” themed video. However, this production was so big he created it in a warehouse in Charlotte.
Some of the items that were used include:
- 500x mouse traps
- 400x golf balls
- 100x pulleys
- 750x hand cut out fans for the ending and the floating basketball court section
- Roughly $3,000 worth of wood for constructing different parts
- 4x trampolines
- 3x crossbows
- 3x skateboards
- 6x 55-gallon oil drums
- 40x Hot Wheels cars
- 40x Hot Wheels tracks
- 20x pom poms
- 15x power extension cords
- 45x cans of spray paint
- A $20,000 projector
His wife may be the real MVP. Allowing his buddies to shack up with them in their apartment while quarantining, all while she’s a nurse.
Grubbs’ team includes:
- Craig Murray
- Allison Grubbs (aka wifey!)
- Jesse Connor and dad David Connor
- Daniel Hart
- Zachary Gibson
- Andrew Raynor
- Andy Townsend
Props to the mastermind behind the awesome opening, and his team!