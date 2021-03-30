March Madness mastermind Sam Grubbs joins CSL

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Sam Grubbs is the creator, director, producer and wild man to create the opening for this year’s March Madness.

Grubbs initially went viral this year when he created the “Round Ball Rock” themed video. However, this production was so big he created it in a warehouse in Charlotte.

Some of the items that were used include:

500x mouse traps

400x golf balls

100x pulleys

750x hand cut out fans for the ending and the floating basketball court section

Roughly $3,000 worth of wood for constructing different parts

4x trampolines

3x crossbows

3x skateboards

6x 55-gallon oil drums

40x Hot Wheels cars

40x Hot Wheels tracks

20x pom poms

15x power extension cords

45x cans of spray paint

A $20,000 projector

His wife may be the real MVP. Allowing his buddies to shack up with them in their apartment while quarantining, all while she’s a nurse.

Grubbs’ team includes:

Craig Murray

Allison Grubbs (aka wifey!)

Jesse Connor and dad David Connor

Daniel Hart

Zachary Gibson

Andrew Raynor

Andy Townsend

Props to the mastermind behind the awesome opening, and his team!