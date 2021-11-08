Low risk, high reward: Pass rusher gamble pays off for Panthers

CSL

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Haason Reddick was seen as a gamble signing by the Panthers this off-season – low risk, high reward.

Well, the gamble has paid off. The outside linebacker has tallied 8.5 sacks this season – which leads the Panthers and is top five in the NFL.

Reddick signed a 1-year, $6 million contract after few teams thought he was a difference-maker.

Clearly, Scott Fitterer knew what he was doing when made the signing.

Reddick sat down with Charlotte Sports Live’s Will Kunkel in an exclusive 1-on-1 interview.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow our Charlotte Sports Live Team on Twitter

Trending Stories