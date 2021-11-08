Low risk, high reward: Pass rusher gamble pays off for Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Haason Reddick was seen as a gamble signing by the Panthers this off-season – low risk, high reward.

Well, the gamble has paid off. The outside linebacker has tallied 8.5 sacks this season – which leads the Panthers and is top five in the NFL.

Reddick signed a 1-year, $6 million contract after few teams thought he was a difference-maker.

Clearly, Scott Fitterer knew what he was doing when made the signing.

Reddick sat down with Charlotte Sports Live’s Will Kunkel in an exclusive 1-on-1 interview.