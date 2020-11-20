Lions look to build on momentum vs reeling Panthers

(AP)- The Lions are 3-2 on the road; the Panthers are 1-4 at home with QB Matthew Stafford coming off a big game against Washington throwing for 276 yards and three touchdowns in a 30-27 win.

RB D’Andre Swift had 149 yards from scrimmage last week and joined RB Billy Sims (1980) as the only Lions rookies to have 80 yards rushing and 60 yards receiving in a game. Swift and Sims are also the only Lions to produce at least four TDs rushing and two TDs receiving in their first nine games.

Lions WR Kenny Golladay has eclipsed 100 yards receiving in two of his last three games while WR Marvin Jones has four TD catches in his last three games.

The Lions’ defense is allowing 29.7 points per game, third most in the NFL. Lions LB Jamie Collins Sr. became the first player in franchise history to have 10 tackles, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery vs. Washington. DE Romeo Okwara had four sacks in the last four games.

The Panthers have lost five straight games.

QB Teddy Bridgewater is second in the NFL in completion percentage (72.1%) and seventh in yards passing (2,552), but he sustained a knee injury on Sunday against Tampa Bay, but coach Matt Rhule is optimistic he will start. If not, the Panthers will turn to either Will Grier or P.J. Walker

RB Mike Davis will start again if RB Christian McCaffrey misses his second straight game with a shoulder injury. Davis is tied for the league lead with 25 broken tackles.

WR Robby Anderson ranks fifth in the NFL in yards receiving (772) and fifth in receptions (64) and Curtis Samuel has been Carolina’s go-to receiver on third downs with 19 catches, fourth-most in the NFL. WR DJ Moore ranks 10th in the NFL with 736 yards receiving, making Carolina the only team in the league with two players with more than 700 yards receiving.

The Panthers have the worst third-down defense in the league, allowing opponents to convert 55.3% of their chances. The Bucs converted 10 of 16 third-down opportunities last week vs. Carolina.

DE Brian Burns and S Jeremy Chinn are the two bright spots on Carolina’s defense. Chinn leads all rookies with 69 tackles, while Burns’ 25 quarterback pressures are sixth-most in the league.

