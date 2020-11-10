Life’s journey: Former pro boxer and Charlotte native Calvin Brock on CSL

Charlotte native and former Heavyweight and Olympic Pro boxer Calvin Brock really helped put boxing on the map in the Queen City during his career.

He started boxing at 12-years old and struggled at first losing his first four bouts. Once his father became his trainer, his career began to pick up.

As an amateur, he won the Golden Gloves heavy weight championship in 1998 and the US national amateur super heavyweight championship in 1999. He qualified for the Olympics 2000 but lost in the first round of the super heavyweight tournament.

He began his pro career 29-0. In November of 2006, he faced Wladimir Klitschko for the world heavyweight championship at Madison Square Garden but lost in the 7th round.

A year later Brock suffered retinal damage to his right eye. Brock lost sight in that eye during surgery ending his boxing career.

Brock earned a finance degree from UNC Charlotte 1999 working briefly as a banker with Bank of America. It is how he earned the nickname “The Boxing Banker.”

Brock is currently the CEO of a company called Jack and Landlords.

He also has a documentary coming up about his life. He recently joined Charlotte Sports Live to talk about his journey.