LaMelo Ball sits down with CSL to talk all things Buzz City

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte Hornets’ standout rookie and frontrunner for NBA Rookie of the Year joined Will Kunkel on Charlotte Sports Live Tuesday night.

The pair talked about all things Hornets, QC and even got a little personal.

In the biggest news, the 19-year-old guard says he hasn’t seen the now-viral SNL skit featuring Keenan Thompson playing his father LaVar Ball.

Despite missing out on the comedy sketch, Ball says he feels lucky to be on the court with a team that likes to play hard but also have fun.

“Almost every game there’s someone funny on the court, somebody saying something,” Ball said. “So, just being out there playing the game, loving it, enjoying it, it’s all fun.”

He also talked about teammate Miles Bridges’ rap skills, saying his rhymes might just take the cake over his dunk skills.

When asked about his favorite uniform, Ball said he’s liking this season’s newest shade, but wouldn’t mind seeing something a little darker.

“The mint ones [are] cold, but I hope we bring back some black ones.”

On Tuesday, Ball was named the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for February, giving him the honor in both of the NBA’s first two months of the season.

He’s the fifth rookie in Hornets history to win the honor multiple times after becoming a starter in February and in 13 games, he averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.7 steals, leading Charlotte to a 7-6 record.

Ball says he’s enjoying his time with the Hornets and focusing on helping his team and working hard here in the Queen City.

“I’ve got a big heart and I look out for other people,” Ball said. “Mostly just be hooping and chilling, for real though.”