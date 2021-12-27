Key takeaways from Carolina Panthers’ 5th straight loss

Former Panthers defensive end and Black and Blue Kickoff Live analyst Al Wallace joined Charlotte Sports Live after the Panthers lost their 5th straight game Sunday to assess the damage.

Cam Newton and Sam Darnold struggled. In fact, neither quarterback was able to lead the offense into the endzone.

After the game, Matt Rhule insisted “the process is 1000% working” despite the results not showing in the win/loss column.

Matt Rhule also admitted he and the team deserve to be booed, which they were, right now.