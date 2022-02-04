Kara and Greg Olsen talk birth of HEARTest Yard Foundation; how son TJ is doing since 21′ transplant

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Greg Olsen and his wife Kara are continuing to make an impact in our community. Their son, TJ, had a heart transplant last year. They’re now using his struggles as a blessing for other families going through the same thing.

Charlotte Sports Live‘s Will Kunkel got to sit down with the Olsen’s one-on-one.

Kunkel said getting to speak with Kara and Greg Olsen was special, especially on the heels of a successful heart transplant for their young son. Greg said it was Kara who came up with the idea to help others following in their footsteps but didn’t have the financial means they did.

So, the next day Greg called TJ’s surgeon and set up lunch. That’s how the HEARTest Yard Foundation was created within Levine Children’s Hospital.

When CSL spoke with the Olsen family, there was a funny moment when Kunkel asked them how TJ is doing and if they’re back to treating him like a normal 9-year-old.

“Even at some of his practices and whatnot, there’s this fine balance between just being thankful that he’s there, and just being like, ‘just go, and do it.’ But then also like, not doing him a disservice, we shouldn’t treat him any different than we treat the other kids on our teams or even his brother and sister. Yes, he’s been through a lot but that doesn’t been he gets to just run rapid and go eat Oreo cookies…he doesn’t get to just live his best life at 9-years-old. That did take a little…like…finding the balance. So many times, we were just like, just be happy that he’s home, who cares. We’re like, ‘well…I don’t know if that’s parenting.'”

The full interview with Greg and Kara Olsen will air at 11 p.m. Friday on Charlotte Sports Live.