CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- When it comes to NASCAR rivalries Joey Logano says, “I don’t like anyone. I just want to win.”

Logano joined Charlotte Sports Live to talk about some the drama on the track, his foundation, as well as Michael Jordan joining NASCAR.

He also says Kyle Busch will never be found inside his home! You can find more about Logano’s foundation here.

NASCAR season returns for the Daytona 500 on Feb. 14 on FOX 46.

