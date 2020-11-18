Jamie Little continues breaking barriers in NASCAR as first woman to announce national racing series

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Jamie Little has long been a face in NASCAR, most notably from the pits, but now she is making history again in her career.

FOX Sports recently announced little will be the first woman to announce a national racing series from the booth in 2021.

Little sat down with FOX 46’s Carla Gebhart to talk about her latest milestone and what it took to achieve her dreams.

