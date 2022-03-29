CHARLOTTE (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — While the Charlotte Hornets are making their playoff push, the NBA 2K league is getting ready to kick off on April 5.

Hornets Venom GT, the official affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, is entering its third season in the league. Last season, the team went 19-9, posting the second-best record in the Eastern Conference.

On Tuesday, Hornets Venom GT Head Coach and General Manager Lawrence “Bigg West” West joined Charlotte Sports Live to talk about what the team looks like going into the 2022 season compared to last season.

With the growth of E-Sports continuing to rise, Bigg West spoke about his team’s popularity. He also touched on how the Hornets Venom GT gets to train and practice in the same facility as the Hornets. He offers advice for up-and-coming gamers who wanna make this their career.

Bigg West also talked about the Hornets’ sprint to the playoffs in the NBA and offered his thoughts on how his parent club is doing with just a handful of games to go.

