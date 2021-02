CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Hornets superstar Gordon Hayward has been getting love around the league ahead of the 2021 NBA All-Star game.

The All-Star game is schedule for March 7, but voting is happening right now.

Carla Gebhart sits down with Hornets manager of social media, Diana Biffl, to find out how fans can add votes to Hayward’s All-Star campaign.

They also chat about some of the best players to follow on social media.