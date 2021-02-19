Hornets’ President Fred Whitfield talks basketball, Black History Month on CSL

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Hornets President and Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield joined Charlotte Sports Live Friday night to discuss the Hornets Black History Month initiatives. The organization partnered with the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina for the third year in a row.

They will host virtual webinars focused on economic mobility and health equity. Hornets players will also take part in virtual conversations with local youth discussing how they can use their voice to enact change in their communities.

Whitfield also discussed the economic challenges the team is facing during the pandemic, especially with the absence of fans. Whitfield says they hope to have at least some fans in attendance the second half of the year.

Whitfield was happy they were able to use the Spectrum Center for other events in the past couple months. The venue served as an early voting site as well as a location for people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.