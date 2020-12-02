Hornets officially acquire former Celtic Gordon Hayward

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE/AP)- Gordan Hayward is officially a Charlotte Hornet.

It took a little while, but the former Celtic is coming to Buzz City, signing a 4-year, $120 million contract.

Hayward, a 10-year NBA veteran, has appeared in 641 regular-season games with 479 starts with the Jazz and Celtics, averaging 15.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 30.8 minutes per game.

The 6-foot-7 forward has appeared in 29 postseason games with 16 starts, averaging 15 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 33 minutes per game.

Hayward leaves Boston, one of the best teams in the East Atlantic, to come to the Hornets, one of the lower-tier teams in the Southeast.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

“We are thrilled to welcome Gordon and his family to the Hornets organization and Charlotte,” Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak said.

The Hornets exchanged Gordon and unprotected 2023 and 2024 second-round draft picks from the Boston Celtics in exchange for a heavily protected 2022 second-round draft pick as part of a sign-and-trade transaction.

The Celtics will only get Charlotte’s draft pick if the Hornets finish in the top five in the league next season, so it’s unlikely they will get anything in the deal other than unloading Hayward’s contract.

“Gordon is an NBA All-Star, a proven scorer and playmaker and a tough competitor that will fit well into the needs of our team. We believe that his basketball talent, NBA experience and veteran leadership will make a positive impact on our young, talented team as it continues to develop,” said Kupchak.

ESPN came out with their predictions Tuesday, and say the Hornets will finish 11th in the west with 31 wins. Notorious Queen City group Bring Back the Buzz, however, says the team will go over 31 wins this season. Let’s hope they do!

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE