Hornets now on 5-day break after Wizards game postponed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Charlotte Hornets are now on a long five-day break from game-time action.

Their game against the Washington Wizards, set for Wednesday, was cancelled due to COVID-19 issues.

“Per the NBA, our Wednesday game vs the Washington Wizards has been postponed in accordance with the league’s Health and Safety Protocols,” the team said in a statement on Twitter.

It was just the latest development as a wave of schedule changes in the NBA has now stretched into a second week.

Now, the team won’t pick up play again until Friday when they face the Chicago Bulls where they will be trying to break a three-game losing streak.

Despite their struggles of late, Terry Rozier is loving the way the team is trending culturally in the locker room.

“We’ve got a long way to go, but we’ve got a lot of guys who are willing to be better, willing to learn,” Rozier said. “I feel like we’re growing in the right way, but we just want to take it day by day, and just control what we can control and that’s just, get better.”