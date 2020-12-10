Hornets’ Malik Monk near end of COVID quarantine as first preseason game approaches

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Charlotte Hornets’ Malik Monk is close to being cleared for practice, according to head coach James Borrego.

In the meantime, the team is continuing to prepare for the season.

The shortened pre-season has caused everything to speed up. The team will only have four preseason games, the first of which is this Saturday against the Toronto Raptors.

This game will be followed by a second home matchup with them on Monday, Dec. 14 starting at 7 p.m. at the Spectrum Center.

Coach Borrego says the key is to not put too much on the guys’ plate and just let them play freely this weekend.

“Right now, it’s really about getting the top 10, top 12 ready to go for opening night. So that’s going to be my focus. Making sure those guys are getting enough run–not to much run–but that they’re getting comfortable with each other,” Borrego said.

The team will then head out on the road to play the Orlando Magic on Thursday, Dec. 17 and Saturday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. at the Amway Center.

