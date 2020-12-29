Hornets’ Hayward proves worth in Sunday night win over Nets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Charlotte Hornets finally got their first win of the season against a team that has been favored in the east–the Brooklyn Nets.

The Hornets’ were able to overcome Brooklyn’s front players, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, to end the night at 106-104.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Gordon Hayward proved why Hornets’ owner Michael Jordan spent so much money on him last night, scoring 28 points, six rebs and seven assists. He and Terry Rozier played together for a season for the Celtics.

LaMelo Ball had limited minutes on the court, but seems like he brings some energy to the team when he’s on the floor.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE