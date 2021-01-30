Hornets’ guard, standout player Gordon Hayward sits down with CSL

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Gordon Hayward sat down with Will Kunkel and Charlotte Sports Live for his first exclusive TV one-on-one since becoming the face of the Hornets this offseason.

Hayward and Kunkel talked about all the important things in life: What teammate would he pick for a sleepover, how does he tell his wife he needs some time to play his computer games and his guilty musical pleasure.

Of course, the two talked about the Hornets and their recent struggles and Will even gave Hayward an opportunity to guarantee a trip to the playoffs this season!