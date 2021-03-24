Hornets forward PJ Washington joins CSL to talk about his turning point this season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Hornets forward PJ Washington is starting to catch his stride after a slow start in his second season in the NBA. He’s averaging 12 points, six rebounds, and just under three assists in 30 minutes per game.

The team is going to need his production with LaMelo Ball expected to miss the remainder of the season with a broken bone in his right wrist.

“Everybody has to step up,” said Washington. “I’ve got to do more. I need to rebound more, pass more, finish around the rim more, make more shots, and the same with everybody else.”

Washington stepped up in a big way earlier this season scoring 42 points in a win over Sacramento. PJ says that was his favorite game of the season so far.

The Hornets finish up their road trip Wednesday night in Houston before returning home for three of the next four games.