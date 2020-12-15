Hornets fall to Raptors in second preseason matchup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Hornets faced Toronto for the second time in their second preseason game and right away they were looking good with a fast-paced offense.

Gordon Hayward went to Terry Rozier on the reverse layup, putting Hornets up by four. Rozier led with 15 point.

Then came the moment that we all wanted to see: LaMelo’s first points came off a three point shot. He finished the night with 12 points and two assists.

Head coach James Borrego said he was excited by the way the team played.

“I love this team. Just the way that they approach everyday, their spirit, their energy, their IQ, The versatility and the length to me, that’s exciting, and I keep saying, I’ve never had so much fun watching the Hornets lose,” Borrego said. “I know it’s just the preseason, but it’s exciting.”

The Hornets built the lead up to 14 at one point, but in the end, they dropped to Toronto again, ending at 112-109.

