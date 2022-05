(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – The Hornets are in the midst of a head coaching search after firing James Borrego last month.

Mike D’Antoni has emerged as an early favorite to land the job. D’Antoni is a 2-time NBA Coach of the Year and has coached the Nuggets, Suns, Knicks, Lakers, and Rockets.

Meanwhile, the Panthers are still mulling their options at the quarterback position.

Who should start week one? Is that person on the current roster?