High School Football Highlights: March 12

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Highlights and scores from key Friday night football matchups in the Charlotte area. The winning team is in bold.

Hough @ Lake Norman: 24-9

Hopewell @ North Mecklenburg: 20-16

Mallard Creek vs. West Charlotte (@ Waddell Field): 40-18

Mooresville @ Vance: 42-14

Porter Ridge @ Independence: 21-6

East Mecklenburg @ Garinger: 20-6

South Mecklenburg @ Providence: 27-6

Myers Park @ Butler: 24-21

Berry Academy @ Olympic: 46-24

West Mecklenburg @ Ardrey Kell: 42-7

Hickory Ridge @ Rocky River: 41-12

Sun Valley @ Charlotte Catholic: 51-7

