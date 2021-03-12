High School Football Highlights: March 12

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Highlights and scores from key Friday night football matchups in the Charlotte area. The winning team is in bold.
Hough @ Lake Norman: 24-9
Hopewell @ North Mecklenburg: 20-16
Mallard Creek vs. West Charlotte (@ Waddell Field): 40-18
Mooresville @ Vance: 42-14
Porter Ridge @ Independence: 21-6
East Mecklenburg @ Garinger: 20-6
South Mecklenburg @ Providence: 27-6
Myers Park @ Butler: 24-21
Berry Academy @ Olympic: 46-24
West Mecklenburg @ Ardrey Kell: 42-7
Hickory Ridge @ Rocky River: 41-12
Sun Valley @ Charlotte Catholic: 51-7