High School Football Highlights: April 30

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Highlights and scores from key Friday night football matchups in the Charlotte area. The winning team is in bold.

North Davidson @ Salisbury: 24-21

Monroe @ Charlotte Catholic: 24-14

Grimsley @ Butler: 28-21

Myers Park @ Vance: 42-7

SPORTS EXTRA

Myers Park played host to Vance and had a patriotic crowd on hand Friday night.

After a scoreless first, Vance was the first to strike when Mikhail Baldwin took the handoff and ran far side into the endzone, for a 7-0 lead.

The Mustangs made up for it with their own touchdown, going with the defensive lineman, Andrew Bookman, plowing through and tying it up.

Then it was all Smothers with a run on 1st and 23. He took it a casual 34 yards, and was able to carry defenders on the way to a first down. Smothers the finished the drive with a touchdown, putting Vance up 28-7.

Defense played strong as well, with James Pearce with the wrap up sack.

Vance is now off to the state title game once again, winning this one by a 42-7 final.