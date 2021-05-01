High School Football Highlights: April 30

CSL
Posted: / Updated:
COUNTDOWN TO THE 2021 NFL DRAFT!
April 29 2021 08:00 pm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Highlights and scores from key Friday night football matchups in the Charlotte area. The winning team is in bold.

North Davidson @ Salisbury: 24-21

Monroe @ Charlotte Catholic: 24-14

Grimsley @ Butler: 28-21

Myers Park @ Vance: 42-7

SPORTS EXTRA

Myers Park played host to Vance and had a patriotic crowd on hand Friday night.

After a scoreless first, Vance was the first to strike when Mikhail Baldwin took the handoff and ran far side into the endzone, for a 7-0 lead.

The Mustangs made up for it with their own touchdown, going with the defensive lineman, Andrew Bookman, plowing through and tying it up.

Then it was all Smothers with a run on 1st and 23. He took it a casual 34 yards, and was able to carry defenders on the way to a first down. Smothers the finished the drive with a touchdown, putting Vance up 28-7.

Defense played strong as well, with James Pearce with the wrap up sack.

Vance is now off to the state title game once again, winning this one by a 42-7 final.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Follow our Charlotte Sports Live Team on Twitter

Trending Stories