Greensboro Swarm considers using Disney campus bubble for 20-21 season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Some big news concerning the Hornets G-league team, the Greensboro Swarm.
The NBA G-league announced today that they’re looking at Orlando’s Disney campus as its bubble playing site for the 20-21 season amid the coronavirus pandemic, with tipoff tentatively scheduled for Feb. 8.
The G-league would be expected to play a 12-to-15 game schedule.
So far 11 teams have opted to send a G-league affiliate, but the Greensboro Swarm are looking to be there if plans are solidified.
