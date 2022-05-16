CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Girls from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools clashed at Bank of America Stadium Sunday to crown the inaugural champion of the Girls High School Flag Football League.

Parents, coaches and fans flocked to the home of the Panthers to cap off a flag football season that featured 20 teams – 19 of them from CMS.

At the end of the day, Chambers High School was crowned champion after finishing the season undefeated.

The school district joined forces with the Carolina Panthers to provide high school girls with increased access and opportunities to participate in the sport growing in popularity.

“The partnership with CMS Athletics to pilot the Girls High School Flag Football League has proven itself to be a significant opportunity for female student-athletes, said Riley Fields, Carolina Panthers’ director of community relations. “We are thrilled to provide teams with the opportunity to conclude their seasons at Bank of America Stadium knowing they have laid the groundwork for future opportunities for girls in other school districts in our region. We are excited about the continued growth of the sport.”

Carolina Panthers Charities provided CMS with $50,000 earlier this year to support the program.