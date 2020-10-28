GET READY: CSL to hit your TV screen for the first time this Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Get ready. Charlotte Sports Live will appear on television screens for the first time across the FOX 46 viewing area beginning this Thursday night.

Charlotte Sports Live is a show dedicated to the Carolina sports fan. CSL will air nightly at 11:00 p.m. on FOX 46 with Will Kunkel, Josh Sims, and Carla Gebhart.

Nightly guests will go over the biggest sports topics of the day from coast to coast. Viewers will have an opportunity to have their opinion heard and win fun giveaways.

Join FOX 46 this Thursday to be a part of this historic launch in the Queen City.

Why don't you join us … #102920 pic.twitter.com/lsxCPAtP4W — CSL (@CSLFOX46) October 22, 2020

CSL will also be streaming live at 11 p.m. Monday-Friday on FOX46.COM and the FOX 46 News APP

