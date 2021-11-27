From Cali to CLT: Myers Park quarterback ‘chasing the dream’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Quarterback Lucas Lenhoff is one of the top talents in the state. Just a year ago, he was living in his home state of California, receiving interest from Power-5 schools like Notre Dame, UCLA, LSU, Arizona, and more.

But when the pandemic shut down California high school football during his junior year – the most important season for recruits – he and four of his Cathedral High School teammates packed their bags and headed to the Old North State.

Now at Myers Park, they hope to keep alive their dreams of playing college ball.