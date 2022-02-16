FOX Sports’ Josh Sims joins CSL in Daytona

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The man who burst to stardom on the launching pad that is Charlotte Sports Live, FOX Sports’ Josh Sims, rejoins CSL from Daytona to talk about Wednesday’s single-car qualifying session, Hornets, and Panthers.

Kyle Larson, the defending cup champion, set the fastest time, earning the Busch Light Pole for Sunday’s 64th running of the Daytona 500. 49.68 seconds won it for the No. 5 car.

Alex Bowman came in second and locked in his 5th consecutive front-row appearance at the Great American Race.

Another Hendrick Motorsports driver, William Bryon, was round one’s fastest car. But it was the champ who won the night.

Sims also discussed the Hornets feeling the heat before Miami with CSL’s Will Kunkel and Carla Gebhart, as well as the Panthers’ search for a QB.