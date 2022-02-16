FOX Sports’ Josh Sims joins CSL in Daytona

CSL
Posted: / Updated:

LATEST CSL VIDEO

February 20 2022 02:30 pm
HTML img Tag Simply Easy Learning
HTML Image as link
Qries

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The man who burst to stardom on the launching pad that is Charlotte Sports Live, FOX Sports’ Josh Sims, rejoins CSL from Daytona to talk about Wednesday’s single-car qualifying session, Hornets, and Panthers.

Kyle Larson, the defending cup champion, set the fastest time, earning the Busch Light Pole for Sunday’s 64th running of the Daytona 500. 49.68 seconds won it for the No. 5 car.

More from CSL

📲 Download the QC News app to take Charlotte Sports Live and the latest news on the go.

Alex Bowman came in second and locked in his 5th consecutive front-row appearance at the Great American Race.

Another Hendrick Motorsports driver, William Bryon, was round one’s fastest car. But it was the champ who won the night.

Sims also discussed the Hornets feeling the heat before Miami with CSL’s Will Kunkel and Carla Gebhart, as well as the Panthers’ search for a QB.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow our Charlotte Sports Live Team on Twitter

Trending Stories