Fort Mill quarterback tops national recruiting rankings

FORT MILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – According to 247 sports– Jadyn Davis is the number one recruit for the class of 2024

Davis is currently the quarterback at Catawba Ridge High School in Fort Mill and if you haven’t heard of him yet, you will over the next couple of seasons.

Davis is just a sophomore at Catawba Ridge right now, but on the weekends after Friday night football he’s traveling to some of the biggest powerhouses in college football.

He’s already been to Ohio State this season, and he went to Penn State’s whiteout win over auburn.

He’s just beginning to weigh his options when it comes to where he will eventually commit, but he’s still focusing on his high school team’s success.