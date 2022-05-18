(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Corey Miller, the two-time all-independent linebacker for the South Carolina Gamecocks, joined CSL Wednesday night.

He was one of eight inductees in South Carolina’s 2022 Hall of Fame class.

“I’m so grateful,” Miller said, on the verge of tears when reacting to the announcement.

In the sixth round of the 1991 NFL draft, Miller was drafted by the New York Giants, eventually rounding out his career in 1999 with the Minnesota Vikings.

Miller had the opportunity to chat about former Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens being hired as a senior analyst for the Gamecocks.

Additionally, we couldn’t help but throw some Panthers talk Miller’s way. From Ickey Ekwonu to Matt Corral, Miller and the crew have you covered.