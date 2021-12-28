Former Panthers president and Charlotte Sports Foundation executive director Danny Morrison joins CSL

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Danny Morrison, the former president of the Panthers and current executive director of the Charlotte Sports Foundation. Morrison joined Will Kunkel to talk about the upcoming Duke’s Mayo Bowl between South Carolina and North Carolina.
It’s a dream matchup for the Queen City. The bowl game kicks off Thursday morning at 11:30 at Bank of America Stadium. Unfortunately, Morrison did not want to talk about the Panthers.
