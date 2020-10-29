Former Panthers player Charles Johnson launches local flag football leauge for kids

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Former Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson retired in 2018 after 11 seasons with Carolina, but his football days are not done.

He caught up with FOX 46’s Josh Sims to talk about how he’s shaping the next generation of football players now that his career is over.

This Fall, he launched the New Age Flag Football League which provides families in the greater Charlotte metropolitan area with a fun, safe, competitive environment while promoting the development of healthy living, social skills, and athletic ability.

He’s the owner of the league but also coaches a team his son plays for. The games are played at two separate locations in Charlotte on Saturdays.

While the league keeps Johnson busy he also has his eyes on his former team.

Johnson says he’s impressed with what they’ve been able to do so far. He says with so many mainstays on the roster gone, he knew it was going to be a challenge, but he’s seen a lot of young guys step up and make an impact on the field.

As far as any chance of Johnson returning to the gridiron, he says “no way.” He’s content with his new venture, the New Age Flag Football League, and watching the black and blue on Sunday.

