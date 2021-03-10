Former Panthers coach, Charlotte favorite Ron Rivera joins CSL

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Carolina Panthers’ former head coach Ron Rivera joined Will Kunkel on Charlotte Sports Live Wednesday night.

The Charlotte favorite told FOX 46 he’s doing well and in the recovery phase following chemotherapy for squamous cell carcinoma. Rivera was diagnosed in August 2020, and was declared cancer-free on Jan. 28.

Rivera says his experience with the disease has made him an even tougher coach, and said he’s taking more time and detail with his players.

“I think I’ve become a little more detailed in my explanation to the player, because it made me realize just how much more I can expect from the guys, going through what I did now,” Rivera said. “I just know that these guys can be so much better. I think that’s what it’s done is just help me be that much more detailed in my explanation, that much more detailed in the help I give a guy and say ‘believe me I know you can do it.'”

Rivera also talked about the upcoming retirement ceremony for Panthers legends Thomas Davis and Greg Olsen. The pair signed one-day contracts so that they could leave the game being a part of Carolina.

“I’m glad they both have the opportunity to come back home, back to the Carolinas, back to the Panthers and say their goodbyes to the NFL,” Rivera said. “Both two tremendous class-acts, and they’re two guys that aren’t done making an impact in this world.”

The coach says he believes both players belong in the Hall of Fame.

Rivera also says he’s felt the continued support of the Carolinas, despite leaving for Washington Football Team in 2019.

When asked about Cam Newton and a possible reunion with the QB who wore the #1 jersey while in NC, Rivera said anything’s possible.

“Well, you never know. I’ll say that much. You never know. Can’t talk about it specifically,” Rivera said.

Rivera says he misses the Southern charm and friendliness of Charlotte, and that the north just isn’t the same.

“The Queen City is pretty special, and I tell that to a lot of people when they ask me what was it like” he said. “I really do believe the Queen City is one of the good cities in the United States.”

Rivera says his dogs and family are all doing well.