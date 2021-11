CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — For the past 100 years, America has honored those who paid the ultimate sacrifice but whose names have been lost on the battlefields they served on.

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington's National Cemetery is guarded 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year and the honor of serving in that role is one of the rarest in the military, reserved for only those who can meet the highest of standards. Charlotte native and Retired SGM Adrian Hamrick is one of the few to do it.