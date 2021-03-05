Former NFL player, analyst Mike Golic joins CSL

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Mike Golic, former NFL player, joined Josh and Will on Charlotte Sports Live to talk about the Panthers.

Of course, most of the talk surrounded the quarterback position. Golic says the Panther should trade for Watson because the quarterback is the most important position on the field. Golic says Watson is in his prime and one of the best in the NFL.

Golic also said the trade will likely take a minimum of three first round draft picks and a top 10 player on their roster.

Furthermore, he says the offensive line must be upgraded, depth needs to be added to the defensive line and a true number one wide receiver is needed too.