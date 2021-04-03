Former Charlotte Knight Jeff Schaefer joins CSL

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Former Charlotte Knight Jeff Schaefer joined CSL Friday night. He’s the only guy to win a title with the Knights and the Charlotte O’s. He enjoyed a 14-year professional career, including several MLB seasons with the Mariners, White Sox, and others.

On the show, he reminisced about his days playing in charlotte with legends like Manny Ramirez, Jim Thome, and manager Charlie Manuel.

He also believes the Atlanta Braves are in for another big season. He thinks they will win their division but thinks the World Series will be between the padres and Yankees.

He also spoke about a charity he’s involved in called Knothole Carolinas, which is a company aimed at increasing access and opportunities for underserved youth through a focus on baseball instruction, academics support and life skill development.