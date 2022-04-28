(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — CSL’s Will Kunkel and Carla Gebhart talks exclusively with Carolina Panthers General Manager Scott Fitterer during the 2022 NFL Draft, and talks the selection of offensive tackle Ickey Ekwonu, a Charlotte native, as the sixth pick of the first round.

Carolina had its choice of the top three quarterbacks in the draft at No. 6 — Liberty’s Malik Willis, Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, and Mississippi’s Matt Corral. However, they decided to go with Ekwonu, as the team needed security for their quarterback most of all.

Since the Panthers lost Jordan Gross in 2013, they have had 16 players start at left tackle.

The 6-foot-4, 310-pound N.C. State product Ekwonu withholds an extraordinary combination of size, agility, and sturdy frame that could allow for an elongated career.

