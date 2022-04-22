(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Almost one year ago to the day, Coach James Borrego celebrated his 100th win as the Hornets’ head coach. Now, he’s out of a job.

But why was this decision made now? And what’s next as the search begins for a new head coach?

James Borrego was fired Friday by the Hornets after four years on the job, and the news came as a surprise considering Buzz City was on the way up.

The team improved its win totals by 10 each of the last two seasons, from 23 to 33 to 43.

In a statement, GM Mitch Kupchak said, “I want to thank J.B. for his hard work and commitment during these past four seasons.”

He continued, “These decisions are always difficult. We have a talented, young core of players which has me very excited about the future. We will begin the search for our new head coach immediately.”

After the Hornets got blown out in that play-in-game last week, Borrego was asked about his job security.

ESPN Radio’s Walker Mehl joined CSL to break down the firing of Hornets Head Coach James Borrego.