CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- NASCAR Cup Driver Matt DiBenedetto and Xfinity Series Driver Ryan Ellis join Josh Sims on Charlotte Sports Live Thursday night.

The drivers talk about how they’re preparing for Daytona and the rest of the NASCAR season.

“Matty D” also talks to us about his uncertain future knowing he only has one-year left on his contract with Wood Brothers Racing.

Ellis speaks candidly about the duo’s new podcast “Not Another Racing Podcast”