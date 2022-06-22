MATTHEWS, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – The CSL team shipped out to Matthews for the latest edition of Diamond Days.

The crew was able to catch up with Hooks-Orr Matthews Post 235 General Manager Steve Brooks after the game.

When asked if the game itself was fun, Brooks answered quite honestly.

“It was a little stressful,” Brooks.

We dove into the team itself in conversation with Brooks, and he elaborated happily.

“I had known many of the players throughout the years,” Brooks said. “Trying to get everyone more attached to the community.”

Boy — does the group do a ton for the community.

“Attendance at the ceremonies every year is required,” Brooks went on to say. “They’re respecting our veterans.”

But the team has chemistry unlike many others, and they have a ton of fun when it comes to the game of baseball. They even wear swimsuits in pregame.

“We have a couple of trends that have taken route over the years,” said Brooks, unable to keep a straight face. “Young men… it takes a path, you never know.”