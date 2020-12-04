Despite history-making game, Panthers’ Chinn passed over for NFC Defensive Player of the Week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Ok, y’all, Panthers rookie Jeremy Chinn deserves some respect.

The NFC Players of the Week were named on Thursday.

For offense, it was Vikings QB Kirk Cousins for the beating he put on the Panthers Sunday. San Francisco kicker Robbie Gould took it for special teams after his game-winning kick over the Rams. The defensive player of the week was Jacob Tuioti-Mariner from Atlanta– not Chinn.

Chinn made NFL history Sunday, becoming the first player on record two fumble recovery touchdowns in the same game, not to mention the fact he did it 10 seconds apart. That doesn’t even account for the fact he had a team high 13 tackles.

Tuioti-Mariner had a sack, forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries. Notably a great day, but not a historic day.

Despite being passed over this week, Chinn and the Panthers are now focused on the push for Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Chinn leads rookies in tackles, defensive touchdown, tied for first in fumble recoveries and is top five in several other categories.

In other awards news, Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater has been named one of 32 nominees for the 2020 art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

For this award, each team selects a nominee which recognizes players who best demonstrate the qualities of on-field sportsmanship including fair play, respect for the game and opponents and integrity in competition.

The winner will be announced as part of NFL honors, which is usually Super Bowl weekend.

