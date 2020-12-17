Davidson College AD talks athletics adjustments in pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CSL) – Davidson Athletic Director Chris Clunie joined CLS Wednesday night to talk about the athletic programs at the schools.
He talked about the challenges the student athletics face trying to play during a pandemic.
Many fall and winter sports have been pushed to the spring, so it’s going to be busy in a couple of months, but Clunie is happy the athletes will at least get to play.
He also talked about the Men’s basketball team’s recent loss to Charlotte in the annual rivalry game.
LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE
- Rally Charlotte receives $200,000 gift ahead of Christmas
- Traveling for Christmas? These states require a COVID-19 test before entering
- Waxhaw restaurant owner, son accused of obtaining $1.7 million in PPP loans through fraud
- 21 facing federal charges in ‘large-scale’ drug ring involving several fraternities at NC universities
- N.C. dad diagnosed with COVID-19 day before his daughter was born